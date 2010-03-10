Slayer’s Dave Lombardo lines up drum workshops

Dave Lombardo has announced a series of drum clinics.

The Slayer thrash master will put on four shows later this month.

Unfortunately for Dave´s many British fans, all four performances take place in Germany.

The ddrum-backed workshops kick off in Bochum on 28 March, before heading on to St Leon-Rot and Donauwörth on 29 and 30 March.

Lombardo rounds off the mini tour in Burghausen on 31 March.

Fans unable to make it over to Germany can check out the kind of playing they´ll be missing out on below.

Brit fans need not be too despondent at the lack of UK dates, as Lombardo will be over here in May as part of Slayer´s European tour.