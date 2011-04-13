Session Drumming Month: Networking
It’s not what you know, it’s who you know. Or is it? How much importance do some of the session world’s top stars place on networking? As part of Session Month we sat them down and asked them.
“I’ve found word of mouth is the strongest way to get work … if you do a good job and you’re a cool to be around, people remember you and want you back. Never forget, when you’re employed by an artist, record company or manager you are your own representative. Keep all your email addresses and telephone numbers backed up. Use the power of the internet to promote yourself.”
"One tip for networking is to try not to be something your not, i.e be yourself. And also make sure you do make a conscious effort to talk to people and get yourself out there.”
“Always staying in touch with other players and producers is very important.Business is about building relationships. That how the dots connect and can take you to the next level.”
Networking is important. There’s also a margin where you don’t over do it. If you’re hassling people all the time, it’s not the way to do it. You need to be patient and the gigs will come to you if you do a good job and people like you. The whole session thing is about meeting the right people though so you have to have the interaction skills as well to meet different people and put yourself across in the best way possible.”
"Networking should be very high on your agenda. Nobody is going to book you if they don't know you exist! Getting out to shows and meeting people is key. Become friends with other drummers as well. We do help each other out and it's nice to involve your musical friends in projects.”
