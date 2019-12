Ryan Richards has spoken about Funeral For A Friend´s new album.

The drummer told Rock Sound that the new tracks the band are demoing are “very tasty” and “extreme”.

He said: “The new material is sounding very tasty. We're putting recording back until May so we can really get the best out of it. Extreme is probably the best way to describe it, make of that what you will!"

The Welsh five-piece are currently working on the follow up to 2008´s Memory And Humanity.

