Ryan Richards leaves Funeral For A Friend

FFAF

Ryan Richard has left Funeral For A Friend after ten years with the band he helped turn into a swoop-fringed phenomenon.

On his departure Richards had this to say: "After ten wonderful, enriching, emotional and fascinating years being a part of Funeral for a Friend - I've decided to hang up my drum sticks.I've always put music first in my life - but the time has come now for my family to take the top spot, after patiently waiting and supporting me for the last 10 years and more."

Former Rise To Remain sticksman Pat Lundy will replace Richards. The new boy said: "I've shared some of my best touring memories with the boys and you gotta believe there will be plenty more to come. A proper honour to have been asked to be a part of it. The new album is gonna wreck, so get excited."