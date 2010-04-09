Rock memorabilia on sale in charity auction

Buckcherry´s Xavier Muriel is auctioning off all kinds of drum goodies all in the name of a good cause.

The drummer is aiding the Donate Life charity through a series of eBay sales.

A signed snare, a pair of sticks used in the studio and overalls worn by Xavier onstage are among the items the drummer is putting up for sale.

Xavier isn´t the only musician backing the cause, Kiss duo Eric Singer and Tommy Thayer, Whitesnake drummer Chris Frazier and many, many more are also donating items.

The auctions get underway on Sunday 11 April and run until the following Saturday.

It is hoped that the sales will raise awareness of organ and tissue donation, encouraging more people to sign up for donor cards.

You can find out more about Donate Life here.