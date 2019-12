Ringo

© Jacques Haillot/Sygma/Corbis

Ringo Starr has put in an application to trademark his name - with speculation spewing out all over the place about the reason why.



Reports have suggested that the application, which was filed on 23 January to the United States Patent and Trademark Office, covers - among several other areas - video games, stuffed toys and board games.



So what could Ringo have in store for us? And more importantly will it be drum related? Watch this space.