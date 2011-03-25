Ringo home faces new demolition threat

Ringo

© Jacques Haillot/Sygma/Corbis

Remember last year when we told you it looked like the birth home of Ringo Starr could be saved from demolition thanks to a fan campaign? Forget that. New plans have emerged to pull down the abode.



The home, found at 9 Madryn Street, is one of more than 400 ear-marked for demolition as renovating them has been deemed as being too costly.



Joe Anderson, Labour leader of Liverpool City Council, spoke to ClickLiverpool.com about the plans. He said: "We're not demolishing things just because we need to demolish them - we are doing it because it's the right thing to do."



Beatles fans you know what to do, let the council know how you feel about the demolition. Or Ringo could just buy the whole street.