Mike portnoy

© David Atlas/Retna Ltd./Corbis

Mike Portnoy and his Transatlantic buddies have paid tribute to Ronnie James Dio.

The band ran through Dio-era Black Sabbath track 'Heaven and Hell' and stone cold heavy metal classic 'Holy Diver' at last night's show in Milan.

Portnoy stepped up to the front of the stage for the impromptu jam, which you can check out below.

Portnoy is one of many drummers to have paid tribute to the late Dio, you can check out what Lars Ulrich and Shawn Drover had to say here.