Portnoy and Sorum do battle over Twitter

Portnoy

Mike Portnoy and Matt Sorum have engaged in a little fiery Twitter banter after the pro behemoth criticised the former GN'R man's work.

In a Twitter post Portnoy asked his rabid following: "'November Rain' is an all-time classic song... but why on Earth did Matt Sorum play the SAME EXACT fill every 4 bars? (23 times, to be exact!)"

This did not go down too well with Sorum, who countered: "That fill was Axl's idea as a musical phrase that carried on through the trilogy, 'Don't Cry' and 'Estranged'. Those albums, Use Your Illusion 1 and 2 have sold 20 million combined."

Beofre then adding: "Remember, kids, drumming isn't all about fancy drum fills and splash cymbals. Ask Charlie Watts, Ringo and Phil Rudd."

