Phil Selway Running Blind EP announced

Selway

© AIM PATRICE/CORBIS SYGMA

Phil Selway is set to drop a new EP later this month. Take a look below for full details.



The Radiohead drummer, who released his superb debut solo album Familial last year, will put out the four track disc Running Blind on 25 July.



Tracks written during the Familail sessions but held back for later release will be part of the EP.



