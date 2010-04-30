Pete Riley/Jerry Brown charity clinic announced

Jerry brown

The Planet Drum School has announced a two-day drumming feast taking place this summer.

On 19 and 20 June the Camden school will host practice sessions, student performances and masterclasses from Pete Riley and Jerry Brown.

What's more, the whole thing is for a good cause, with money raised going to Clic Sargent, a charity which aims to ease the burden of cancer on children and their families.

Pete and Jerry will put on two joint masterclasses, with tickets priced £10.

For more information head here.