Pete Cater adds Poole date to Big Band tour

Pete Cater has added another date to his ever-expanding Big Band tour for 2010. The new date, at Poole Lighthouse, takes place on 30th September 2010, on what would have been Buddy Rich´s 93rd birthday. Meanwhile the Leamington Spa date has now moved to Sunday March 14th.
The tour will now take in the following dates in 2010:
February 5th, Dartford, Orchard Theatre
March 13th, Southend, Palace Theatre
March 14th, Leamington Spa, Royal Spa Centre
April 17th, Croydon, Ashcroft Theatre
May 26th, High Wycombe, Swan Theatre
May 27th, Edmonton, London
June 5th, Worthing, Pavillion Theatre
July 18th, Swindon, Wyvern Theatre
July 25th, Northampton, Derngate Theatre
Sept 30th, Poole, Lighthouse
November 15th, London, Cadogan Hall
The Big Band will be recreating the Buddy´s Big Band repertoire. For more information, click here.
