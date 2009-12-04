Pete Cater adds Poole date to Big Band tour

Pete Cater has added another date to his ever-expanding Big Band tour for 2010. The new date, at Poole Lighthouse, takes place on 30th September 2010, on what would have been Buddy Rich´s 93rd birthday. Meanwhile the Leamington Spa date has now moved to Sunday March 14th.



The tour will now take in the following dates in 2010:



February 5th, Dartford, Orchard Theatre

March 13th, Southend, Palace Theatre

March 14th, Leamington Spa, Royal Spa Centre

April 17th, Croydon, Ashcroft Theatre

May 26th, High Wycombe, Swan Theatre

May 27th, Edmonton, London

June 5th, Worthing, Pavillion Theatre

July 18th, Swindon, Wyvern Theatre

July 25th, Northampton, Derngate Theatre

Sept 30th, Poole, Lighthouse

November 15th, London, Cadogan Hall



The Big Band will be recreating the Buddy´s Big Band repertoire. For more information, click here.



