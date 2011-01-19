New Natal drum ranges revealed
New stave shell snares
Natal start the new year entering the world of acoustic drums, and they've done a sterling job.
First stop: snares.
Snares include: US Ash, Maple and Bubinga as well as a range of steel snares. All snares include a three-position throw-off (see video below) and Natal Custom snare wires and copper-plated mounting plates.
New kit ranges
Interestingly, all Natal kits will feature the same fittings throughout, whatever price point/configuration you choose.
Birch
Bubinga
Maple
Hardware
Drums and hardware have been built from the ground up over the last year since it was announced that Natal had been purchased by guitar amp giant Marshall.
Everything from tom mounts (pictured) to hardware have been designed from scratch.