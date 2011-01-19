Neil Peart Time Machine kit tour
Technology rules!
When approaching the DW stand at NAMM 2011 we were blown away by this kit. The exact kit Neil Peart will be using on Rush's forthcoming Time Machine tour. The kit is replete with tour finish shells and cymbals and cool steampunk hardware. We couldn't resist taking a few snaps, and here they all are...
Going the whole hog
The finish
The finish is inspired by the artwork from the band's latest tour, called Time Machine.
Hardware
Gauges and mysterious contraptions cover the kit and really catch the eye.
Anyone know what this is?
Unique pies
Neil and the artisans at Sabian went back and forth to produce these unique cymbals. We reckon they look amazing and sit perfectly with the kit. You can read the full story of their genesis at the Sabian website.
Yet more of this massive kit...
And more...
Here's your chance...
This is the Neil Peart Evolution snare collection. The red velvet-lined display case comes with four of Neil's favourite touring snares. Each set comes with an official plaque signed by Neil and DW drum designed John Good. Best start saving now...