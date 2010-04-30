Mission From Gadd tour rescheduled

Steve gadd

A couple of weeks back we had the unwanted task of blogging that Steve Gadd's much-anticipated Mission From Gadd UK tour was postponed due to the Icelandic volcano.

Today, however, we're delighted to be the bearer of good news, as the clinic tour has just been rescheduled for September. Which is just as well as our Paul Simon CD's have been just about played to death since the postponement.

Not only are the dates back on, but Steve has also added a Manchester show and upgraded the venue for his Dublin clinic, meaning even more drummers can check out his virtuoso playing.

The new dates are;

Friday 3 September - The Hexagon, Reading

Monday 6 September - The Helix, Dublin

Tuesday 7 September - Royal Northern College of Music, Manchester

Wednesday 8 September - Corn Exchange, Edinburgh

Gadd said: "I was very disappointed that we had to postpone the first few dates of the tour due to the volcano, but I'm excited to come to the UK and Ireland in September and meet all the drummers."

Gavin Thomas, product manager for Yamaha Drums and Zildjian added: "We have heard that the unaffected dates in Holland, Germany, Italy and Spain have been an amazing success so I am so grateful to Steve that he has been able to find time to re-arrange everything."

For more information visit www.Yamahadownload.com or www.Zildjian.com