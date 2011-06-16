Mike Portnoy unveils new band

Portnoy

© Scott D. Smith/Retna ./Retna Ltd./Corbis

Mike Portnoy has unveiled details of his brand new project, take a look below for more.



Portnoy, who is racking up time in the studio at a mind boggling rate since leaving Dream Theater last year, announced on his Twitter page that his latest venture features Symphony X vocalist Russell Allen, guitarists Mike Orlando (Sonic Stomp) and Rich Ward (Fozzy/Stuck Mojo), and bassist Paul DiLeo.



The band will be called Adrenaline Mob and the yare currently working on their debut album, with a live performance coming in New York later this month.