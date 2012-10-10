Matt Sorum: Velvet Revolver was 'a miracle'

Sorum

© MARIO ANZUONI/Reuters/Corbis

Matt Sorum has described his time with Velvet Revovler as 'a miracle', but concedes that it may be a long time before the band get back to work.

Speaking with Source of the Sound With Wendy Campbell, Sorum said: "Velvet Revolver, in my opinion, was a miracle, in a way. Because here we are, guys in our 40s, putting together a band that's gonna be [perceived] as a modern rock and roll band. And we achieved that.

"I got my first Grammy, which was amazing and it was really, for me, one of the highlights of my life, because number one, I was an original member for the first time ever; I was always the guy that came in and took somebody's place. Velvet Revolver [consisted of] guys that I already played with before, but it was considered a new band."

But, discussing the future of the band he suggested that Slash's solo success could make their current hiatus an ongoing situation for a good while to come.

"I think Slash is really kind of happy being Slash and not really dealing with the drama of being in a band. He's the leader of his band and they go on stage on time and they play songs. And I've gotta kind of respect Slash for that, because he spent most of his career waiting around for people to show up."