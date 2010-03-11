Linkin Park to release 100 albums

Fans of Rob Bourdon´s drumming will be well and truly spoilt later this month.

That´s because Linkin Park have revealed they will release 100 live albums on 17 March.

The band recorded the LP Archives between 2007 and 2009.

Rob said that the project began as a way of letting fans buy the audio of the show they attended.

He added: “Once we saw the positive response to that, we figured it would be even better to make all of the shows available to anyone who would like to download them. We wanted to make the highest quality recordings available to all of our fans."

Check out the video below to see Rob and his Linkin Park buddies rockin´ last year´s Sonisphere.