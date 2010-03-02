Lang drum camp coming to London in April

Need to brush up on your drum technique? Then why not learn from one of the best?

Thomas Lang will host a three-day UK Boot Camp in Watford starting 9 April in conjunction with MikeDolbear.com.

Billed as an “ultra intense drum camp”, the event claims to be able to leave attendees with improved technique, bags of new information and a heap of inspiration.

Who knows, you could end up pulling of these kinds of tricks.

Teaching takes place between 9:00 and 13:00 and 15:00 to 19:00 each day.

Places cost £446 each.

For more information take a look at www.thomaslangdrumcamp.com.