Lang drum camp coming to London in April

Need to brush up on your drum technique? Then why not learn from one of the best?
Thomas Lang will host a three-day UK Boot Camp in Watford starting 9 April in conjunction with MikeDolbear.com.
Billed as an “ultra intense drum camp”, the event claims to be able to leave attendees with improved technique, bags of new information and a heap of inspiration.
Who knows, you could end up pulling of these kinds of tricks.
Teaching takes place between 9:00 and 13:00 and 15:00 to 19:00 each day.
Places cost £446 each.
For more information take a look at www.thomaslangdrumcamp.com.