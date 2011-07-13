Johnny Kelly: Type O Negative can't continue without Peter Steele

TYpe o negative

© Joe Giron/Corbis

Type O Negative drummer Johnny Kelly has admitted that the band cannot, and have no interest in trying to, continue without late frontman Peter Steele.



Kelly told TV4: "If there is somebody that could take his place, it wouldn't matter. We don't have any interest — the three of us — in continuing it. It's impossible to continue Type O Negative without Peter. It's impossible.

"It hasn't even come up in any kind of discussion, like, 'Hey, what do you think? Are there possibilities?' When Peter died, Type O Negative died with him."



Steele died in April 2010 of heart failure.