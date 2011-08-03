John Bonham's car in need of new home

Bonham

© Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS

A classic car once owned by John Bonham is in need of a new home.

Bruce Screen purchased Bonzo's old 1915 Ford Model T 11 years ago and is now looking to move it on, according to the Express and Star.

He told the newspaper: "It needs to be seen and looked after. I'd be interested to hear from people with ideas about where it could go.

"Everyone asks what it is worth but the truth is there is no way of knowing because it's unique. I'm too frightened to drive it on the roads."

