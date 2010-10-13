Jason Bonham kickstarts Led Zeppelin Experience tour

Jason bonham

© Tim Mosenfelder/Corbis

Jason Bonham has kicked off his Led Zeppelin Experience tour. Take a look below for some footage from its debut show.



Bonham has joined forces with Annerin Productions to put together the show, which fuses live performance and video screen footage to tell the story of Led Zep.

James Dylan (vocals), Tony Catania (guitar), Stephen LeBlanc (guitar) and Michael Devin (bass) join Bonham in running through a lengthy set of Zep classics.



The tour got underway in Canada on Friday, and included the likes of 'Immigrant Song', 'Kashmir', 'Stairway To Heaven' and 'Whole Lotta Love'. Basically, a Zep best of along with a host of other treats. Which sounds good to us.