Injury update: Glen Sobel and Charlie Benante hit the treatment room

Alice Cooper and Anthrax have both been forced to draft in temporary sticksmen after injuries laid Glen Sobel and Charlie Benante low.

Sobel is sitting out a run of dates with the Coop due to a neck injury, with Jonathan Mover stepping in.

"I've played the last several shows on pain meds due to an inflamed neck situation," Sobel explained. "We've had some of the best shows on tour with Iron Maiden, so I wanted to do everything I could to stay in the game. I need to get back to LA, have this treated, and then return to finish out our tour dates."

Meanwhile, Jason Bittner is currently behind the kit for Anthrax while Charlie Benante recovers from a hand injury. You can see a clip of the band with Jason, below.