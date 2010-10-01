In Pictures: Spaun LED Drum Kit
Spaun LED kits
Sick of gigging in poorly lit, dingy pubs? Well, here's one possible solution, combine your kit and lighting rig with Spaun's awesome new LED drums!
Just a normal looking kit?
Just a normal looking drum kit, right?
Nope!
Maybe not! US custom drum-maker Spaun's LED kit take customising your kit one step further by letting you switch colours mid gig.
Blue
The acrylic kits feature a remote-control operated multi-coloured light system. Which basically means it looks pretty awesome.
Cyan
The kits feature seven colour choices as well as 18 flashing and strobe effects. Now if that's not a way to liven up a dull gig we don't know what is.
Purple
You can also tinker with the brightness and flashing speed, if you really want to be in control of every last detail.
Green
Spaun can also make the system DMX compatible, meaning that it can be controlled through any DMX software program or lighting console. Which we're sure will be a relief to plenty of tech-lovin' drummers out there.
Yellow
You can check out the kits in action at www.spaundrums.com, and for more details you can email Spaun on info@Spaundrums.com.