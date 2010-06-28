In Pictures: First look at DW's new snares
DW has unveiled the latest additions to its Collector’s Series snare range. The drum giant has come up with four new models – Top Edge, Super Solid Edge, Solid Stave and Vintage Steel. Come inside to take a look at the new models up close and personal.
DW Vintage Steel
The Vintage Steel is available as Vintage Copper or Vintage Brass. The snazzy shot above is of the latter. To get your hands on one you’ll have to shell (excuse the pun) out between £509.72 and £543.75 depending on your chosen model and finish.
DW Top Edge
DW’s Top Edge snare retails from £815.97 and comes loaded with a heavy-gauge alloy Edge ring along the top of the drum and an X-Shell 10-ply maple below. As you can see from this picture, it looks pretty special.
DW Super Solid Edge
Next up is the Super Solid Edge. With a retail price of £1,156.24 you’ll deep pockets, but for your cash you’ll get this gorgeous 3-piece walnut/maple solid shell.
DW Solid Stave
Last, but certainly not least, is the Solid Stave. Retailing at £679.86, you can customise your choice with five different hardware plating choices.
DW's MAG throw-off
Whichever snare you plump for will come with DW’s MAG throw-off system, which utilises the wonders of technology (namely a magnetic mechanism) to help you quickly change between its three positions. Nice.