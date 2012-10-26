In Pictures: Behind the scenes at Premier with Keith Moon
This month we're celebrating the 90th birthday of Premier, a company that has provided kits for all kinds of drum heroes down the years, including The Who's Keith Moon. Premier has opened their vaults to us and we've dug out these pictures of Moonie down at Premier HQ.
And here's Moon's Premier endorsement contract.
