Hell yeah! Vinnie Paul reveals new album plans

Lovers of hard rockin´, whisky-drenched tunes rejoice, Hellyeah are back!

Vinnie Paul has revealed that the Texan metallers have been hard at work recording their second album.

The former Pantera hard hitter suggested that the record could be out by June, with a lengthy tour getting underway around the same time.



Does this mean that we could be rocking out to Vinnie´s beats at one of this year´s festivals? We certainly hope so.

Hellyeah´s stellar line up is completed by Mudvayne´s Chad Gray and Gregg Tribbett, Tom Maxwell of Nothingface and Damageplan´s Bob Zilla.

You can see the full interview below.

Vinnie has also recently launched a pair of signature snare drums through ddrum. Pick up the next issue of Rhythm, on sale 16 February, for a full review.