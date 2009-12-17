Hammerfest II line-up announced

Five Finger Death Punch, Suicidal Tendencies, Devildriver, Iced Earth and Skindred have been confirmed for next year's Hammerfest II, which takes place at Pontins, Prestatyn, North Wales between 11th and 13th March.

The bands, featuring Rhythm favourites Jeremy Spencer (FFDP), Eric Moore (Suicidal Tendencies) and John Boecklin (Devildriver), join an impressive line-up of veteran and up-and-coming metal acts for the event, which is organised by Hard Rock Hell and Rhythm's sister magazineMetal Hammer.

Tickets are on sale now and include two nights accommodation, entrance to all six arenas and free parking. Day tickets are also available.

For more information, click here or check out www.metalhammer.co.uk.