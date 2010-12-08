Grohl on new Michael Jackson album

Grohl

© RICK NEDERSTIGT/epa/Corbis

In what must surely be one of the most unlikely collaborations ever, Dave Grohl has laid down the drums for a track on Michael Jackson's new album.

The posthumous Michael is released next week and features Grohl's tub thumping on the track '{I Can't Make It) Another Day'. The guest-star laden record also includes the talents of 50 Cent, Lenny Kravitz and more.

Grohl is heading out on the road with Taylor Hawkins and co next year as Foo Fighters return with a new album and a pair of dates at Milton Keynes Bowl. While recent rumours suggest Them Crooked Vultures will be back in the studio in 2011. A busy year ahead then for Mr Grohl.