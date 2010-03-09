Grohl and Hawkins choose Butch Vig for new Foos album

Foo Fighters are teaming up with Butch Vig for their new album.

Dave Grohl told Rolling Stone that he and Taylor Hawkins have already started demoing material for the record and it could released as soon as September.

The pairing of Grohl and Vig has proved fruitful in the past, most notably on Nirvana´s seminal Nevermind album.

2010 looks set to be a busy year for Grohl and Hawkins, with the former hitting the road with Them Crooked Vultures and the latter releasing new album Red Light Fever.

Whether Vig will be bringing his Bock 507s into the studio with him remains unconfirmed.