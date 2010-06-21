Glastonbury Preview: Five sets you must see at Glasto 2010
Five sets you must see at Glasto 2010
Has it really been a year already since Blur’s triumphant return at Glastonbury 2009? Well, as the 2010 iconic festy kicks off in just a few days it appears that it has. But with a colossal 45 stages operating at one point or another over the weekend it’s hard to know who you should make sure you check out, which is why we've compiled this handy list of five bands you shouldn't miss.
Muse
A bit of a no-brainer really. Dom Howard and the boys have cemented themselves as not only the biggest band in Britain over the last few years, but also as one of the finest live acts in the world. Expect an amazing stage show, plenty of great tunes and above all a drum masterclass from Mr Howard in what could go down as the highlight of the band's already illustrious career.
Reef
The West Country’s finest are sure to prove to be a deft booking for Michael Eavis and co. Always a band that appealed to the Glasto goers, Reef's early afternoon spot could provide a fantastic singalong set. If you add a blazing hot summer day to the equation, you’ve got a pretty awesome 45 minutes or so courtesy of Dom Greensmith and the Brit party rockers.
Cymbals Eat Guitars
Not only are Cymbals Eat Guitars vying with The Drums for the coolest name in rock, they’re also contenders with their fellow countrymen as the hottest band to come out of the US in recent years. Catch them (and their frankly awesome New Yoik indie rock sound)this year before they fill the higher echelons of festival bills for years to come.
Slash
After catching the top-hatted guitar hero at last weekend’s Download, we can safely say that this is one set you must see. Brent Fitz will be guiding Slash's all-star band (featuring the frankly fantastic vocals of Myles Kennedy) through tracks from his critically-acclaimed solo album as well as old favourites from Guns N’ Roses, Velvet Revolver and more. Brent took the wide-ranging material in his stride, laying down the beats for an unmissable set.
Stevie Wonder
As far as festival closers go, this is just about as fitting as you can get. With a career full of hits to choose from Stevie (who is also handy with a pair of drum sticks, lest we forget) is sure to put on one hell of a show, ensuring that Glastonbury 2010 is sure to finish on the highest (and most epic) note possible.