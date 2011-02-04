Get clued up about Tinntus

ears

© David Selman/Corbis

We all know protecting your ears while behind the kit is hugely important. It's so important that there's a whole 7 days of activities devoted to making sure you know the dangers of not looking after your hearing.



Tinnitus Awareness Week is now underway, with events running all over the country until 11 February, with providing support and information for sufferers.



There will also be extra information available at hospitals and health centres around the UK during the week. Take a look at the British Tinnitus Association's websites for more details.



Tinnitus is of course a condition particularly relevant to drummers, with Lars Ulrich and Joey Jordison among those to have previously spoken about suffering.