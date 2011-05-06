Get an Endorsement Part 4: The Golden Rules

Paiste

Looking to bag an endorsement deal? Hold fire with that email, fax if you're old school and letter if you're super old school. First, make sure you follow these golden rules from Paiste's Christian Wenzel.

You Must

Be active touring on a multi-national or international basis with a widely known successful group

Have high quality recorded performance and original music released on CD/DVD, preferably on a major record label and stable chart ranking

Have the highest possible musical ability and widest artistic range in order to create a true educational influence

Possess a true love for the sound of Paiste instruments - the choice to endorse Paiste should be made with this being the first deciding factor

Drummers, who are requesting for endorsement should at least know the sound of our cymbals and truly love it. Using it already is a plus.

You should send

Cover letter

Personal resume / biography, including address, phone, fax and e-mail information

Biography material on band or bands that you are affiliated with

Any recordings of you and/or your band (CDs only)

A visual source like DVD or video of your playing (if available)

Press materials

Digital high-resolution photo(s)

But please don't

Ask for money.

You've got the endorsement, now…

Keep close personal contact; report on activities on a regular basis, feedback on our existing instruments, input for new sound concepts.

Credit on records, DVDs, tour programs, websites and other media.

A good sense of product branding, i.e. willing to put a logo sticker on bass drum, wear brand fashion and mention the Paiste name in interviews

For more endorsement tips check out the latest issue of Rhythm and head to our online Session Month.