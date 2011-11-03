Gene Hoglan records with Viking

Gene

Gene Hoglan has joined up with LA thrashers Viking to help record their new album.

Viking recruited the Strapping Young Lad/Dethklok/Fear Factory drummer after sticksman Matt Jordan's commitments meant he was unavailable to record.

On the decision, Viking had this to say: "Matt Jordan is stoked about our choice, and you should be, too! And we're super-thankful to Gene for opening his ridiculously busy schedule!"

For a glimpse of Gene in the studio with the band, and some mind-boggling foot-cam action, take a look at the clips below.