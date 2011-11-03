More

Gene Hoglan records with Viking

The Atomic Clock joins up with LA thrashers

Gene Hoglan has joined up with LA thrashers Viking to help record their new album.

Viking recruited the Strapping Young Lad/Dethklok/Fear Factory drummer after sticksman Matt Jordan's commitments meant he was unavailable to record.

On the decision, Viking had this to say: "Matt Jordan is stoked about our choice, and you should be, too! And we're super-thankful to Gene for opening his ridiculously busy schedule!"

For a glimpse of Gene in the studio with the band, and some mind-boggling foot-cam action, take a look at the clips below.