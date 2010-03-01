Freese gives update on Slash, Devo and hairdressing

Josh Freese has been a busy boy over the last year.

The in-demand sticksman has been drumming for Devo, recording with Slash, touring with Weezer and er…giving haircuts.

You may remember that Freese marked the release of his 2009 solo album, Since 1972, by offering a range of packages for those eager to get more than just your average digital download.

Fans could shell out up to $75,000 on the packages, getting anything from a haircut from the drummer to one of his drum kits for their cash.



Well, in his latest blog post Freese has revealed that the stunt left him with a hectic schedule.

He said: “I was having lunches, floating in sensory deprivation tanks, giving drum lessons, giving tours of Disneyland, writing songs/making videos about people, letting strangers take clothes out of my closet, giving haircuts, etc...”

When not cutting hair, Freese has sat in the drum stool for Sting, Devo, Slash, Weezer, Avril Lavinge and Faith Hill, among many, many more, in the last year.