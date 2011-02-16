Foo Fighters release new album details

Foos

Foo Fighters have released new details for their forthcoming album. Take a look inside to find out all of the info.



Messers Grohl, Hawkins and co have named their latest record Wasting Light. The Butch Vig produced album will drop on 12 April.



You can have a listen to new track 'White Limo' (a slab of distortion-filled rock featuring Lemmy driving a limo, what more could you want?) below.

And you can take a look at the full tracklisting for the album below.



Bridge Burning

Rope

Dear Rosemary

White Limo

Arlandria

These Days

Back and Forth

A Matter of Time

Miss The Misery

I Should Have Known

Walk



Lead single 'Rope' is out on 1 March.