Five Things You Can Learn in This Month's Rhythm

The brand new issue of Rhythm is out now and it's packed full of features, lessons, reviews and a ton more. In fact, there's so much that to help get you started we've put together a list of five things you can learn from the issue…

Just what Joey Jordison thinks of the future of Slipknot, being named the Greatest Drummer of the Last 25 Years and how drumming is never far from his mind. Get behind the mask of the already legendary sticksman with our huge cover feature. We also pick out our favourite Joey moments and get an up-close look at his Pearl/Paiste/Remo set-up.

Who has made it into our Drummers To Watch In 2011. Last year we tipped KJ Sawka, Gabor Dornyei, Zach Hill and more, but who has made our top ten for 2011? We've cherry-picked ten sticksmen that you should keep your eye on in the coming year. We expect big things, find out why you should too.

Which session legend spent his formative years dreaming of being a racing car driver before switching his attention to the kit. We're glad he did, because he's since proved himself as an absolute drumming master thanks to stints with Level 42, Allan Holdsworth and many more. Know who it is yet?

How Keith Moon helped create one of the greatest live albums ever. Geoff Nicholls casts his mind back to The Who's legendary Live at Leeds show. 40 years on it's still revered as a classic, discover just why.

How to play tracks by Kings of Leon, Steely Dan and Machine Head. This month's disc features playalong lessons teaching you how to master the beats to Kings of Leon's hit 'Radioactive', Steely Dan classic 'Josie' and metal masterpiece 'Davidian' by Machine Head.

