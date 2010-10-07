Five Things You Can Learn In This Month's Rhythm

Rhythm

The October issue of Rhythm is out now and it's packed full of features, lessons, reviews and a shed-load more. In fact, there's so much that to help get you started we've put together a list of five things you can learn from the issue…

1



Just about everything you need to know from Thomas Lang and Benny Greb



This month we've got a treat for you. We've got two of the most respected, technically jaw-dropping players on the planet together to give you the drum lesson from heaven. Thomas Lang and Benny Greb talk you through grip, technique, set-ups, time and a whole bucket-load more.

2

How to play Peruvian cajon



Master the Peruvian cajon with our new column. David Mortara takes you through the basics of the instrument, from its beginnings and cultural significance through to some rhythms to get you started.

3

How to play tracks by Fleetwood Mac, Skunk Anansie and Kasabian



We've got another Rhythm CD jam-packed full of lessons for you. Pop it into your computer and learn to play Fleetwood Mac's 'Go Your Own Way', Skunk Anansie's 'Weak' and 'Club Foot' by Kasabian. There's also tips on how to sound like Stephen Perkins (Jane's Addiction), Gary Husband and Clyde Stubblefield. More than enough to keep you busy all month.

4

How drumming legend Hal Blaine chalked up hit after hit



One of the most recorded drummers of all time gives us an insight into sessions with Elvis, The Beach Boys, Frank Sinatra and more.

5

Our verdict on the latest DVDs, CDs and gear



We've got reviews of new DVDs from Slipknot and Steven Adler, as well as Radiohead drummer Philip Selway's solo offering, Black Country Communion's debut and the return of Alter Bridge. We've also got a heap of gear reviews, including a Guru Drumworks kit, Ludwig's Black magic snares and Tama's Speed Cobra pedals.