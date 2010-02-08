Five more revealed for High Voltage

More names have been announced for Classic Rock´s High Voltage Festival.

Heavy metal hard hitter Jimmy Bower will join his Down bandmates in headlining the event´s Metal Hammer stage, while blues masters Gary Moore and Joe Bonamassa will grace the main stage.

James Heatley will lay down the beats for rock ‘n roll revivalists The Answer on the festival´s main stage.

British classic rockers Magnum have also been announced for the two-day festival, and they will join the likes of Asia, Steve Hackett and Focus on the Prog Stage.

ZZ Top, Heaven And Hell and Black Label Society are among those already confirmed for the event.