February issue of Rhythm on sale now

Pick up the latest issue and you'll find…
Chris Adler
With a ridiculously early contender for the album of the year in his rear-view mirror, Lamb of God's Chris Adler tells us all about playing on the edge, why drumming shouldn't be a boxing match and being a reluctant soloist in this huge cover feature. Chris tells us all about the band's new album Resolution and we get a close-up glimpse at his Mapex/Meinl set-up.
INTERVIEWED
Dave McClain (Machine Head)
Mike Byrne (Smashing Pumpkins)
John Steel (The Animals)
Manu Delago (Bjork)
Clive Deamer (Get The Blessing)
Sean Moore (Manic Street Preachers)
PLUS: Part three of our vintage restoration series, our pick of the drummers to watch in 2012 and a huge NAMM gear preview
REVIEWED
New albums, DVDs and books from Phil Seaman, Zoro, Neil Cowley Trio, Lloyd Ryan and more.
GEAR
Pearl Masters Premium Legend drum kit
WorLudwig snare drums
Drumport
Dixon Black Widow drum kit
Meinl HCS cymbal pack
Percussion Plus PP142 cajon
ON THE RHYTHM CD
Learn Sting hit 'Englishman In New York', Deep Purple's rock classic 'Smoke On The Water' and the genre-defining 'Ghost Town' by The Specials. Plus learn linear grooves and fills, crossover fills and much more. Also, our new series on playing conga with percussion master Robin Jones gets underway.
WIN
Win yourself a Worldmax snare drum worth £200
You'll find all this and more in the brand new issue of Rhythm, on sale in all good newsagents, online and on Apple Newsstand now.