February issue of Rhythm on sale now

Feb

Chris Adler

With a ridiculously early contender for the album of the year in his rear-view mirror, Lamb of God's Chris Adler tells us all about playing on the edge, why drumming shouldn't be a boxing match and being a reluctant soloist in this huge cover feature. Chris tells us all about the band's new album Resolution and we get a close-up glimpse at his Mapex/Meinl set-up.

INTERVIEWED

Dave McClain (Machine Head)

Mike Byrne (Smashing Pumpkins)

John Steel (The Animals)

Manu Delago (Bjork)

Clive Deamer (Get The Blessing)

Sean Moore (Manic Street Preachers)

PLUS: Part three of our vintage restoration series, our pick of the drummers to watch in 2012 and a huge NAMM gear preview

REVIEWED

New albums, DVDs and books from Phil Seaman, Zoro, Neil Cowley Trio, Lloyd Ryan and more.

GEAR

Pearl Masters Premium Legend drum kit

WorLudwig snare drums

Drumport

Dixon Black Widow drum kit

Meinl HCS cymbal pack

Percussion Plus PP142 cajon

ON THE RHYTHM CD

Learn Sting hit 'Englishman In New York', Deep Purple's rock classic 'Smoke On The Water' and the genre-defining 'Ghost Town' by The Specials. Plus learn linear grooves and fills, crossover fills and much more. Also, our new series on playing conga with percussion master Robin Jones gets underway.

WIN

Win yourself a Worldmax snare drum worth £200

