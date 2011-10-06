More

Ex Skid Row drummer launches sex toy line

Get a Phil Varone moulded member

Plenty of drummers have their own projects outside of music, right? Some open restaurants and bars, others stray into sports. Former Skid Row drummer Phil Varone has a slightly more unusual business interest.

Varone has teamed up with California Exotic Novelties to create his own range of sex toys, including one modelled on his own manhood.

Phil said: "Extending my personal brand into a line of sex toys is something I've always wanted to do. It fits with everything I've done as a public figure and I'm honored to team up with California Exotic Novelties to make it happen."

The drummer has previously sought helped from US reality TV star/ addiction guru Dr Drew Pinsky to overcome his sex addiction. We're guessing this latest development means he probably relapsed.