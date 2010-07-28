Ex-Catatonia drummer to replace Stuart Cable

Stuart cable

Former Catatonia drummer Aled Richards will replace Stuart Cable behind the kit for Killing For Company. The decision comes as a single in memory of the ex-Stereophonics sticksman is released.



Killing For Company frontman Greg Jones told Wales Online about the thinking behind the choice.



He said: "Aled was someone who Stu knew very closely. He's someone who he respected as a musician and they'd been good friends since the Stereophonics' early days when everyone was going mad about Cool Cymru."



Stuart was found dead in his home last month, just days before Killing For Company were due to play at the Download Festival.

The band have released the single 'Former Mining Town' in his memory (and in aid of the Teenage Cancer Trust and Ty Hafan Hospice). You can download the track here.