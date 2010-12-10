DT choose new drummer

Dream theater

© Tim Mosenfelder/Corbis

It looks as if Dream Theater have found their man to replace Mike Portnoy - but they're keeping his guessing as to who it is.



Guitarist John Petrucci said in an update reported by Blabbermouth: "I know that the big question is 'Who is the new Dream Theater drummer?' I also realize that some people are getting frustrated waiting for the news. "Well, auditions went great and we do have someone but we are spending some time getting everything in order before making an official announcement. Let me just say that we are all incredibly excited about our choice and just bursting at the seams to let the world know!"



So, who do you think it is? Whoever has got the nod, they'll be joining the band in headlining this year's High Voltage festival, alongside Judas Priest.