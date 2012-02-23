Drummer quits 36 Crazyfists for pencil art

36 Crazyfists drummer Thomas Noonan has quit the band to concentrate on a career as an artist.

In an online statement Noonan revealed that he had lost his passion for playing heavy music and drumming.

He added: "I love what we have built as a band and with friends, but after years and years of dealing with the in and outs of the industry, I'm just over it for now. I'm not a person that can do two things at once, and I feel I want to put everything I have into pencil art. I know that sounds crazy, but it's something I fell in love with and strive every day to excel at."

There's no official word just yet on who will replace Noonan.