Derrick McKenzie puts on ACM masterclass

Derrick

Derrick McKenzie has built up a reputation as one of the finest UK Brit funk drummers of his generation, spending more than two decades at the top with Jamiroquai. Who better than to stop by at the Academy of Contemporary Music (ACM) to give budding sticksmen a few pointers?



Joined by bandmates Paul Turner and Rob Harris, Derrick put on a masterclass for the students followed by a full band performance.



The trio are in good company, with Pete Lockett, Simon Phillips and Craig Blundell among those to have also put on masterclasses and clinics at ACM.