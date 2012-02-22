Dave Lombardo's Philm to release album

Lombardo

© Scott D. Smith/Retna ./Retna Ltd./Corbis

Philm, the band featuring Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo, will release their debut album in May.

The band will drop Harmonic on 15 May.

On the band's Facebook page Lombardo revealed that those expecting Slayer mark II will be disappointed, insisting that the two "couldn't be more different."

Lombardo, who plays a scaled-down four-piece kit with Philm, added: "We decided to record Harmonic in the intimate setting of a home, with various vintage recording equipment. The music was written collectively in an improvisational manner, unlike the majority of recordings I've done before."

For more details visit Philm's Facebook page.