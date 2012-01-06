Dave Grohl working with Ratt

Grohl

© RICK NEDERSTIGT/epa/Corbis

The new year may only be six days old but we're betting this will be the strangest story on rhythmmagazine.co.uk in 2011 - Dave Grohl has joined forces with Ratt.

The uber rock god is apparently linking up with Stephen Pearcy and Warren DeMartini from the '80s Sunset Strip survivors or an as-yet-untitled project.

NoiseCreep reports that on his Twitter page Pearcy wrote: "We'll let (Dave) tell you about when he's ready, kidz."

He later clarified that the project was not for a new Ratt album, adding: "Thing is it's a way cool thing of Dave. We're just privileged to b a part of that. Next Ratt!"

Sounds…interesting. What next, Chad Smith working with Skid Row? Taylor Hawkins backing Poison?