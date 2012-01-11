Dave Grohl bigs up Adele

Grohl

The record industry would be in rude health if all albums were as good as Adele's 21, according to Dave Grohl.

Talking to Billboard, Grohl gave his view on the never-ending 'is rock dead?' debate.

He said: "Someone asked me recently, 'What do you think the problem with the music industry is?' I said, take the Adele record, for example. It's an amazing record and everybody's so shocked that it's such a phenomenon. I'm not. You know why that record's huge? Because it's f***ing good and it's real.

"Now imagine if all records were that good. Do you think only one of them would sell? F*** no! All of them would. If all records were that good the music business would be on fire, but they're not."

