Christian Coma: I realised at Brixton show that we'd made it!

You'd have thought after being mobbed by screaming fans at every turn for the last year or so Black Veil Brides drummer Christian Coma would be fully aware of the band's standing. It seems not.

During a recent chat with Rhythm, CC (as he's known to his pals) told us that it was only during the band's recent UK run that he realised they'd hit the big time.

He said: "We did a show at Brixton and it was the first time in my life that I was up there on stage and thought, 'Wow, we've made it!' I'd never had that kind of moment before."

The sticksman also revealed that it's full steam ahead on a new BVB album, although it's still early days.

"We're going to be doing pre-production for our record which we'll be recording in the next couple of months," the faint paint-clad tub thumper said. "I'm definitely excited and I'm looking forward to coming back to the UK."

