Chris Adler auctions gear for Randy Blythe

Sticksman Chris Adler andLamb Of Godhave launched an eBay auction of gear to help raise money for Randy Blythe's legal costs.

The frontman is back home in the US after spending five weeks in a Czech jail on a charges relating to the death of a fan at a gig there in 2010. He will still have to return to the Czech Republic to answer the manslaughter charges and could face up to 10 years in prison.

The fan died after falling from the stage at a Lamb Of God gig and prosecutors claim he was pushed by the frontman, which Blythe denies.

The gear being auctioned by the band has been used on tour or during the recording of their albums. Chris Adler's gear up for auction includes a snare, pedals and cymbals.

Guitars have also been donated by Slash and Machinehead's Rob Flynn, and bass guitars donated by Megadeth's David Ellefson and Five Finger Death Punch's Chris Kael. FFDP have also donated a signed skateboard.

The site set up for donations, Justice Now, will remain open for those wishing to donate to Randy's defence fund.

A statement from the band reads: "The band appreciates all of the support Randy has received since his arrest on June 28th and is thankful for all the sonations that have been made in these tough economic times. As stated before, without the fans, there is no Lamb Of God."